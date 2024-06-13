GANDY, Robert Philip



Robert Philip Gandy passed away on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Jeanette Prince Gandy, Conyers, Georgia; his beloved children: daughter, Lisa Gandy Sager (Sean Sager), Houston, Texas; their children Spencer Sager (Brianne), and Sam Sager; daughter, Kristen Gandy Isaacson (Nick Isaacson); their children Asher Isaacson and Alden Isaacson. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Gandy; his mother, Helen Vivian Gandy; and brothers, Patrick Robson and Richard Gandy. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Reverend James Ward officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.



