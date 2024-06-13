Obituaries

Gandy, Robert

1 hour ago

GANDY, Robert Philip

Robert Philip Gandy passed away on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Jeanette Prince Gandy, Conyers, Georgia; his beloved children: daughter, Lisa Gandy Sager (Sean Sager), Houston, Texas; their children Spencer Sager (Brianne), and Sam Sager; daughter, Kristen Gandy Isaacson (Nick Isaacson); their children Asher Isaacson and Alden Isaacson. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Gandy; his mother, Helen Vivian Gandy; and brothers, Patrick Robson and Richard Gandy. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Reverend James Ward officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

