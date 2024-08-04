FUSI, Deborah



Deborah Sykes Fusi, 69, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024. Deborah was born to parents Robert and Doris Sykes in Bristol, Virginia. She grew up in Atlanta and attended Lakeside High School, where she graduated in 1973. Deborah spent the majority of her life living in the suburbs of Atlanta, where she enjoyed a 30-year career as an educator.



Earning a Journalism degree from UGA ensured her early working years as a journalist for several industry publications. Her proficiency in writing and ability to use the rudimentary computers of the early 1990s landed her first job in education teaching typing at Duluth Middle School. After teaching middle school language arts and sciences for many years, she earned a Master's in Education from Bruneau University and several Specialist degrees from UGA. Deborah spent the last half of her career in administration as the principal of Duluth Middle School. Her friends and colleagues can easily recall memories of her wearing purple, always showing school spirit and dedication to her students. A tireless advocate for education, Deborah impacted the lives of countless children and colleagues in Gwinnett County Public Schools.



After retiring in February 2020, she dedicated her time to being with family and friends as often as possible. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was when she was the happiest. In her last year, she left the familiarity of her life behind and embarked on an adventure that took her cross-country twice and across the Atlantic Ocean. Deborah always wanted to travel in her golden years. Health concerns and the pandemic dampened some of those plans, though she was able to visit parts of the UK, Germany, Spain, and Portugal. She spent her final months with her son and son-in-law in Faro, Portugal, where she passed away peacefully at home.



Deborah was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her impact on the world will live on through those who love and miss her.



Deborah is survived by daughter, Carrie Thompson; son-in-law, Chris Thompson; and grandsons, Calvin and Clark of San Diego. Son, Robert Fusi; son-in-law, Ricardo Corporan of Faro, Portugal.



Celebration of life will be held November 23, 2024, from 2-4 PM, at Sugar Hill Church, 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd., Sugar Hill, GA. Memorial donations can be made to Duluth Middle School in Deborah's honor.



