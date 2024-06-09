Obituaries

Franz, Martha

2 hours ago

FRANZ, Martha Ann Wooten

Martha "Ann" Wooten Franz, 85, of Marietta, died Saturday, May 25, 2024. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" G. Franz, Sr. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Rob" Franz, Jr. and Betsy Franz of Dunwoody; daughter, Barbara "Babs" Franz of Marietta; son and son-in-law, Jeffrey "Jeff" Franz and Alex Pearson of Alpharetta; and grandchildren, Joshua Franz and Sydney Franz of Dunwoody. Memorial services celebrating Ann's life will be held Saturday, June 15, at three o'clock at H. M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or Wellstar Community Hospice, 4040 Hospital West Drive, Austell, GA 30106. Please notate in memory of Ann Franz on the memo line of your check. Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family Saturday afternoon from two o'clock until the hour of service at the funeral home.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road NE

Atlanta, GA

30328

https://www.hmpattersonarlington.com

