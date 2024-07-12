Fowler, Juanita

FOWLER (Spangler), Juanita Lewis



Juanita Lewis Fowler, age 82, of Canton, GA passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Juanita retired after 33 years with Bell South.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from the Oakdale Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Ware, Rev. Steve Sheffield and Rev. Jimmy Andrews, officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2024, and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM; 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2024 and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM; 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the South Canton Funeral Home.



He was preceded in death by daughter, Sabrina Paige Lewis; mother and father, Zeb and Mary Spangler; brother, James Spangler; sister, Joann Dent and Ernestine Haynie. Survivors include her husband, John T. Fowler; stepdaughter,Cindy Fowler; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Evelyn Spangler; brother-in-law, Charles Haynie; grandson,Ky Bostick. Several nieces, nephews, other family and friends also survive.



Family is accepting flowers, or donations can be made to the Oakdale Baptist Church at 100 Oakdale Road, Canton, Georgia 30114 in Juanita's Memory.



South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.



