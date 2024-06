In Loving Memory of



Rev. Veronica E. Flanigan



January 9, 1949 - June 22, 2016





You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodbye, you were gone before I knew it and only God knew why... it was 8 years today that you left us but didn't go alone, for apart of me went with you, the day God called you home.Your Loving Husband, Calvin.

