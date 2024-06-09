Fisk, David

FISK, Sr., David



David Lee Fisk, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024, at home with his family at his side.



David was born September 15, 1931, the son of Mamie Crosby Fisk and Walter William Fisk, in Edisto, SC. David married Miriam Fairey of Charleston on May 30, 1954, at Asbury Memorial Methodist Church in Charleston, SC.



David worked for thirty years in the newspaper printing business. He retired from Cox Enterprises (The Journal Constitution) newspaper in Atlanta, GA. He became a Journeyman Pressman after training at the Charleston newspaper in 1954. David was a Veteran of the US Army and proudly served four years, stationed in France.



David is survived by his wife of 70 years, Miriam Fairey Fisk of Buford, GA; he was the father of three children, David, Jr. (deceased), Dr. Thomas Fisk (Debbie) of Orlando, FL, and Hope Perry (Bob) of Winterville, GA; the grandfather of five grandchildren, Mike, Mitch, Ryan, Adam, and Melanie; the great- grandfather of two great-grandchildren, Allie Ann and Charlie. He was predeceased by four brothers, Clyde, Gene, Clem, and Bunt; three sisters, Mattie Tawes, Irene Van-Norte, and Beulah Brown.



The family would like to thank the caregivers with Senior Helpers for their love, support and care during this time.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jason Mincey and Dr. Dave Davis will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 12 PM – 2 PM at the funeral home. Contributions in David's memory can be made to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, GA 30019.







