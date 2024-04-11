Fife, Tycia

FIFE (Curley), Tycia



"Grandi"



Tycia Curley Fife "Grandi", age 91, died in her home in Roswell, Georgia, on February 3, 2024. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, where she was the yearbook picture editor, captain of the cheerleaders and a senior superlative. Ty later attended the Atlanta Division, University of Georgia, where she was vice president of Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority, recording secretary of General Council and served on Mardi Gras Beauty Court. Ty later worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta, where she met her husband, Charles M. Fife Jr. When Ty and Charlie married years later, married couples were not allowed to work at the Federal Reserve together and Ty was the one that resigned. Ty worked for Georgia Tech for over 10 years after which she retired in Roswell, GA. Ty was an avid tennis player and loved the beach. She volunteered countless hours at The Alliance Theatre and The Fox. She was an extremely talented artist, leaving behind several significant pieces of beautiful art. Ty would never miss one of her children's or grandchildren's plays or sporting events. She had a love of fresh flowers and the color purple. Ty is survived by her daughter, Debi Fife; grandchild, Carly Bandy; and son, Chip Fife, wife, Suzi Fife; grandchildren, Georgia Fife, Sara Gayle Fife, and Charlie Fife. Celebration of life will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Monday, April 15, 2024, for immediate family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com