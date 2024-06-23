FANSTILL, Katrina



Katrina Perdue Fanstill died at home in Atlanta, of natural causes. She was 71 years old.



She was born in Florala to Joyce Perdue. She lived with her grandmother Grace Parrish, for several years, and she then lived with her mother, stepfather, Bill, and younger brother, Billy Wayne. She attended the University of Alabama, graduating with a B.A. in Education/English.



After teaching in Huntsville, she moved to Atlanta, where she worked as an Executive Assistant at Harbinger and Amanda Brown Olmstead and Associates (ABOA). It was at Harbinger that she met Kurt Fanstill, whom she married in 1996. They were joyously married for the last 28 years of her life, living in Virginia Highland.



After marriage, she retired. She became a puzzle maven, working the most difficult crossword puzzles, sudokus, and acrostics. She was a masterful cook and an ardent fan of opera, painting, sculpture, and quilts. She and Kurt traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, visiting nearly 100 art museums. As they grew older, they discovered the glory of ocean cruises. On more than a dozen cruises, they amassed several hundred days at sea, enjoying trans-Atlantic as well as trans-Pacific sailings, Mediterranean, Caribbean, and South American cruises.



Katrina was self-effacing, the soul of generosity and kindness. She was quietly witty, someone who cried when she was extremely happy as well as when she was sad. She is survived by her husband, Kurt; her brother, Wayne; and her Goddaughter, Anna Pawloski, and Grace Pawloski. She had dozens of friends and family who mourn her passing.



She was, and is, much loved, and will be sorely missed.



