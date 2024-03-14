ECCLESTONE, Tim



Tim Ecclestone, 76, of Toronto, Canada, passed away on March 2, 2024, in Roswell, Georgia.



Coach, as he was fondly known, enjoyed spending time with his friends and had a deep love for his family and dogs. He was known for never forgetting a name or face and was a respected leader among his hockey teammates. Tim was a beloved boss and dedicated to giving back to the community, often hosting yearly charity golf tournaments.



Tim had a successful career both on and off the ice. He played in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Atlanta Flames. He later served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Flames. Additionally, Tim owned a nightclub in Sandy Springs called Timothy Johns, The Clubhouse in Buckhead and TJ's Sports Bar in Roswell.



In his spare time, Tim enjoyed playing golf, as well as sharing stories and having a laugh with his close-knit group of cherished friends.



Tim Ecclestone is survived by his daughter, Sandi Tisdale; granddaughte,r Ali Tisdale; son-in-law, Sean Tisdale, son Mark Ecclestone; future daughter-in-law, Susan Andrise; brother, Pete Ecclestone; sister, Jane Wilson; and beloved dog, Moose. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ecclestone; mother, Ruth Ecclestone; father, William Ecclestone; and brother, Bill Ecclestone.



A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held on March 18, 2024, at Mount Pisgah, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the service at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue at angelsrescue.org/donate/ or the Atlanta Fire Peewee Quebec Hockey Club at cooler.com.



Rest in peace, Coach. Your legacy of friendship and generosity will be cherished by all who knew you.



