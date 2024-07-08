Easton, Annette Tinter

TINTER EASTON, Annette



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Annette Z. Tinter Easton, 95, on July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Annette was born on September 30, 1928, to Simon and Rae Zimmerman. Annette had two brothers, Jerome and Seymour who preceded her in death. Annette attended Girls' High School in Atlanta. After graduating, she met the love of her life, Stanley Tinter, and they were married on December 1, 1948. Stanley and Annette shared 14 wonderful years together and had four sons before Stanley was diagnosed with Leukemia and taken too soon. Annette's perseverance and strength showed throughout her life as she raised her four boys, made a name for herself in residential real estate, working for Harry Norman and then Remax, and volunteered her skills and time to Congregation Shearith Israel. Her involvement with Shearith Israel included assisting in the Chevra Kadisha, becoming one of the first volunteers at their women's shelter, acting as President of the Sisterhood and using her expertise with needlepoint to create Torah covers. Annette planted "Bubbie's Garden" at Marcus Jewish Community Center and "Annette's Courtyard Garden", at Shearith Israel. These gardens allowed her to share another one of her passions and will offer visitors solace and beauty in her memory. She was predeceased by her first husband, Stanley Tinter; second husband; Albert Easton, and her son, Jay Tinter. Annette is survived by her sons, Steve Tinter, Ricky (Pam) Tinter, Daniel (Lynn) Tinter; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, with Rabbi Shalom Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Annette's Courtyard Garden at Congregation Shearith Israel, 1180 University Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, Tel: 1-404-873-1743, Web: http://shearithisrael.com Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com