DUVALL, Walter



Walter Andre' Duvall, affectionately nicknamed "Skip" by his grandmother, passed away on January 24, 2024, in Lithonia, Georgia. He was born on November 22, 1966, in Atlanta, Georgia. Skip was a beloved husband, father, son, family member and friend.



Skip was a quiet but very friendly man, with a keen sense of humor and winning smile. He loved sports, particularly football, and as a child, often included sports encyclopedias and books on his Christmas lists. His love for sports was equally matched by his enthusiasm for expensive and rare sports cars, often attending annual car shows. Skip was known for his impeccable style, with a fondness for custom-tailored suits and Italian shoes.



He received his education at M. Agnes Jones Elementary School and Benjamin E. Mays High School. He briefly attended Georgia State University but his passion for the world of finance led to his becoming a licensed stock broker. He worked in finance for the past 25 years. Additionally, he worked part-time, training route drivers, at the Atlanta Journal Constitution for the past 12 years.



Skip grew up in Rice Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized at the age of 12. His faith was an important aspect of his life.



He is survived by his loving wife, Natasha Michelle Clark Duvall; the daughter that he cherished most of all, Katelyn Joanne Duvall; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Duntavius "Tai" and Kendra Morrow; his mother, Joann Martin Stantley; his father, Walter Cornelius Duvall; a host of cousins; and his long-time friend, John "Jay" Lissimore. Skip was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Ollie M. Parks; and his great-grandmother, Minnie P. Sagoes.



A Celebration of Life Service for Walter Andre' "Skip" Duvall will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Lewis Sims & Son Funeral Home, 263 North McKibben Street, Jackson, Georgia 30233. (770) 775-4747.



