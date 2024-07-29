DUNNOCK, Adrienne



Mrs. Adrienne Dunnock of Peachtree City, passed July 25, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Rev. Dr. Kelly Miller Smith, Jr., pastor, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. Interment will be Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11 AM, at Taylor Cemetery, Ellaville, Georgia. The Omega Omega Service of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 6:00 PM, at the church, followed by visitation with the family until 8:00 PM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com