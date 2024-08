DONALDSON, Sr., Earl Godfrey



Earl Godfrey Donaldson, Sr. passed away on July 30, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Growing up on a ten-acre farm in Chamblee, Earl grew to love hunting and gardening. He graduated from Chamblee High School, Asbury College, and Emory University's Candler School of Theology. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Andrew D'Alessandro. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-four years, Patricia; his brother, William (Bill) E. Donaldson Jr. (Marvelle); children Colleen Donaldson, Earl Donaldson, Jr., John (Lori) Donaldson, and David Donaldson (Michael Daly); grandchildren, James (Danielle) Donaldson, Daniel Donaldson (Kun Wang), Anna D'Alessandro, Maggie Donaldson (Brianna Courchene), Thomas (Jordan) Donaldson, Nathan Donaldson, and Lucy Carter (Gray); and great-grandchildren, Jaqueline and Charlotte Donaldson.



Funeral Service: Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 AM, DUMC Chapel, 1548 Mount Veron Road, Dunwoody.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com