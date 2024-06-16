DIGERONIMO, Anthony Joseph



May 28, 1940 - June 10, 2024



Anthony Joseph DiGeronimo, beloved husband, father, and "Pa Pa", passed away on June 10, 2024, at the age of 84 at his home in Dunwoody, GA.



Anthony was born in Newark, NJ to Anthony and Licia DiGeronimo on May 28, 1940. He served in the US Army and later attended Missouri University. He married Frances Beullens on May 11, 1968. He was a co-founder of National Surety Services, Inc. along with his son, Tony. He was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was an avid sports fan and even the neighbors could hear him cheering if Notre Dame scored a touchdown. He loved yardwork and anything that involved being in the sun. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, contagious laugh, big hugs, love of good pasta, fine wine, and mostly for his endless teasing with his grandchildren.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Licia DiGeronimo; brother, Michael DiGeronimo; son, Patrick DiGeronimo; and granddaughter, Cassidy Hall.



Anthony is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances DiGeronimo; brother, Richard DiGeronimo; brother-in-law, Alex Mesquita; his devoted children, Anthony DiGeronimo (Angella), Angela DiGeronimo-Landis, Nicol Wood (Gil) Michael DiGeronimo (Nikki) and Jaime DiGeronimo (Meghan): and cherished grandchildren, James, Joseph, Elizabeth, Andrea, Jayden, Kaitlyn, Will, Catherine, Nick, Sofia and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Christian, Tristen and Damon.



A memorial Mass to celebrate Anthony's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of All Saints Catholic Church 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.





