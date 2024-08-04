Dennis, Allen

DENNIS, Jr., Dr. Allen J.



Allen Johnson Dennis, Jr., M.D., "Jay" to all who knew him, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia.



Jay was born on February 5, 1935, in Macon, Georgia, to Norwood Robson and Allen Johnson Dennis. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1953. He attended Rice University in Houston, Texas. He completed medical school at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. In 1959, he married his classmate, Mary Louise Darey. Jay finished his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the DeGoesbriand Hospital at the University of Vermont. They arrived in Augusta in 1963, where Jay became the first fellow in Nephrology at The Medical College of Georgia. There, they raised their family and spent the rest of their lives.



He joined the faculty at the Medical College of Georgia, where he and colleagues opened the first dialysis unit in the state. Jay appreciated the stress that dialysis placed on patients and their families. Recognizing the need for access to dialysis in underserved areas, he established units in Metter, Georgia and at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. Collaborating with one of his patients, Jay introduced home hemodialysis at the Medical College. He was part of a closely-knit group of senior faculty dedicated to teaching and excellent patient care. Jay was a lifelong learner. He continued to attend and to participate in grand rounds and journal club long into his active retirement. Jay was "on-call" throughout the CSRA, available to anyone who sought his help.



Jay was a loving husband and father. A devoted husband to Mary Lou for 53 years, Jay's commitment to his family was unwavering. In his six sons and 12 grandchildren, he instilled a passion for teaching and learning, as well as the values of respect and kindness. He would frequently ask his children and grandchildren, "What's important?" prompting the response he taught them: "Be good and do right."



Known as Dr. Jay to many, he had a contagious sense of humor that lifted the spirits of those around him. His gentle demeanor, coupled with his sense of humor, brought joy and comfort to all. He loved sharing and hearing a good story and meeting new people.



Jay's family is grateful for many kindnesses during his short illness, and for his skilled and compassionate caregivers, Monica Ramsey, Rashay Rawls, and all those at SouthEast Hospice, especially, Tina Matteo and Sok Hwee Tay.



An actively serving member of St. John United Methodist Church for 61 years, Jay was a faithful Christian. In the spirit of his favorite verse "love one another," and in lieu of flowers, his family requests kind acts for which he was known: take flowers to a friend; visit someone in the hospital or at home; call an old colleague; bring together a group of friends.



He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Norwood Grinalds (John) of Charleston, SC; sons, Dr. Allen J. Dennis, III (Andrea) of Aiken, SC, Rev. Phillip D. Dennis (Caroline) of Greenwood, SC, Mr. Norwood R. Dennis (Terry) of Augusta, GA, Dr. Jonathan H. Dennis (Marie) of Tallahassee, FL, Dr. Christopher S. Dennis (Lori) of Boston, MA, and Mr. Graeme E. Dennis of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Lauren, Wood, Helen, Edward, Hannah, Mary Frances, Adelle, Lily, Chloe, Jest, Julian, and Samuel; and many loving nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at St. John United Methodist Church. A family interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, GA.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2024, 5:00-7:00 PM at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, (706)-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.



