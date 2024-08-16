DAVIS, Jewell M.



A Celebration Service honoring the Life and Essence of Mrs. Jewell M. Davis of College Park, Georgia, who passed August 5, 2024, will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024, 12:00 noon, at Christians For Change Baptist Church, 2110 Bethsaida Road, Riverdale, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Michael W. Baldwin, Pastor, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Augustus Curry, Officiant. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose for viewing from 10:00 AM, until the hour of service. Survivors are her daughters, Cynthia Turner, Sharonita Davis, and Toye Davis; grandchildren, Chassidy (Randall) Turner-Williams, Kayln (Khari) Butler, and Natalie Rijo; great-grandchildren, Memphis Julez Hall, Andrew Williams, and Asaiah Rijo; siblings, Dorothy Hardy, and Walter (Sonja) Lee Mason, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM.



Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.



