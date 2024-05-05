DAVIS, Doris Collins



Doris Collins Davis, 76, of South Boston, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024. Born on July 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Talley, Jr. and Gertrude Goad Talley.



Doris was born and raised in South Boston, Virginia, by her loving grandmother, Ida Talley, who despite being a widow, adopted four of her grandchildren under the age of 5, including Doris. After high school, Doris attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in chemistry and mathematics. She then attended Georgia State University earning her masters degree in education and later graduated from The University of Georgia with a specialist's degree in mathematics education.



She spent 30 years working for the Gwinnett County School System, spending the bulk of her career at Parkview High School. As a dedicated high school mathematics teacher, she spent many after school hours coaching the school's mathematics team. Additionally, she devoted her time to the students as a cheerlead sponsor. Doris was an active and accomplished quilter, holding 10 U.S. patents on a set of quilting tools she invented. She was eager to assist anyone in need and used her quilting talent to create hundreds of quilts which she donated to the children's hospital of Atlanta. She was also a hands on volunteer providing over two decades of assistance working for Gale Bishop, founder of the St Catherine's Sea Turtle program. Doris had an abundance of love for her friends and family. Her loved ones describe her as being the spark of energy that lit up any room she entered. Doris's lively spirit was inspiring to anyone in her presence and her readiness to dance was infectious! Her favorite activity was supporting all of her grandchildren in their numerous activities and is noted as being the proudest fan in the stands!



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Coe; sister, Betty Landrum.



Survivors include her husband, Edward Davis; son-in-law, Westley Coe; step daughters, Jennifer Loyd, Patti Huberty (Greg); grandchildren, Madyson Coe, Aly Huberty, Zak Huberty (Katie), Ashley McLain (William); great-grandchildren, Thomas McLain, Charlie McLain; sisters, Wanda Talbot, Deanna Ronsholdt-Talley (George); numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Doris may be made to Georgia Methodist Children's Home (Wellroot Family Services) online at https://wellroot.org/give-now/.



Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.



