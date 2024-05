DAVIE, Benjamin



Homegoing Services an Invitation to Celebrate the Life of Benjamin Jerome Davie on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Rev. Desmond Drummer, Pastor, 925 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.



