David Highsmith, owner of Decatur sheet music shop Opus Music, has died

David Highsmith, 54, owner of Opus 1 Music, a Decatur landmark for more than 50 years, died suddenly Tuesday, according to several colleagues.

Karen Becka Zgonc, of the Decatur Music Teachers Association, has established a GoFundMe site to help Highsmith’s family with funeral expenses and the costs of closing his business.

She wrote on the GoFundMe page, “A passionate Bach lover and staunch advocate for comprehensive music study in the public school curriculum, David touched the lives of many through his dedication to the music community, his warm spirit, and his unwavering commitment to fostering a love for the arts.”