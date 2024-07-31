Culkin, Cynthia

CULKIN (Brooks), Cynthia "Cindy"



March 20, 1962-July 12, 2024



Cynthia "Cindy " Brooks Culkin was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Diane Fancsalsky Brooks (deceased 1988) and William "Bill" Brooks. Cindy's family moved to the Atlanta area while she was in high school and she continued to call it home until her death. A bit of a rarity, Cindy loved her job. She worked for Delta Airlines from the age of 19, and through that job, she was able to share her zest for life with others. Her loving, positive, friendly and vivacious nature was felt by all around her. Cindy loved her friends, family, and even strangers with all her heart, and she shone a light that will be missed. Cindy leaves behind many family, and friends, including father, Bill Brooks; son, Connor Culkin; daughter, Mackenzie Culkin; their father, Kevin Culkin; siblings, Sandy Brooks, Scott Brooks and Susie Born, all of Georgia,. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, at Highland Pointe Clubhouse, 3750 Club House Court, Marietta, Georgia, from 2 PM-5 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity be made in Cindy's name.



