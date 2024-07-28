CROSS, Stuart



Stuart F. Cross, 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, died Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Downers Grove, Illinois.



Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Cross will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2024, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass Saturday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Stuart Fuller Cross was born on August 6, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Alvin F., and Roberta (Breitenbach) Cross. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1969 and earned his Bachelors in Business from the University of Iowa in 1974.



Stuart was united in marriage to Patricia M. Dolan on June 19, 1976 at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, LeClaire. They have shared over 48 years of adventures together. While living in Dallas, Texas in 1988, Stuart and Patricia welcomed triplet daughters, Caroline, Morgan and Madeline Cross (all 36).



Stuart spent an illustrious 35 years with The Coca-Cola Company. After 15 years in General Management, in 1994 Stuart took a role as Coca-Cola's Vice President of Worldwide Sports Marketing, wherein he provided leadership of memorable campaigns for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the 1994 World Cup, multiple Super Bowls and other global sporting events. In 1997, Stuart and his family moved overseas to San Jose, Costa Rica and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as he served as President of The Coca Cola Company's Central America and Caribbean Division and Brazil Division, respectively. Stuart and his family returned to Atlanta in 2002, where he eventually retired in 2014.



In 2020, Stuart and Patricia – along with long-time friends Gerald and Virginia Davidson and Libby Curry – became small business owners in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.



Stuart cherished his family, and his beloved dog, Molly. He loved to play golf as a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club and enjoyed boating at Lake Oconee in Georgia. Stuart was an avid world traveler and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.



Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Patricia, Downers Grove, Illinois; triplet daughters, Caroline Cross, Chicago, Illinois; Morgan Cross (David Caylor) and their newborn daughter, Dakota, Bronxville, New York; and Madeline Cross (Daniel Jalkut) and their children, Henry (3) and Regan (10 months), Naperville, Illinois; siblings, Beth (Jim) Morton, Bettendorf, Iowa; Matthew (Teresa) Cross, Davenport, Iowa; Curtis (Pam) Cross, Webster Grove, Missouri; and Todd (Vicki) Cross, St. Louis, Missouri; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cross, St. Louis, Missouri; in-laws on Patricia's side, Greg Dolan, Tim (Marge) Dolan, Terry (Mike) Dolan, Maureen (Pat) Dolan, Kathy (Pat) Clarke, Mike Dolan, and Matt (Gloria) Dolan, and many nieces and nephews.



Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Mark Cross; and brothers-in-law, Dave and Bob Dolan. May they rest in peace.



Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com