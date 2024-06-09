CRABBE, Larry Gene



Larry Gene Crabbe, age 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away on June 4, 2024, at the Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Home in Port Charlotte. He was born on September 16, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia. Larry was President of the Masterack Division of Leggett and Platt and retired after 46 years with Masterack. He then moved to Venice in 2006, from Lilburn, GA. Larry was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, was an avid fisherman and boater, always a loving a husband, and devoted father, and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia Ezell Crabbe; two daughters, Holly Crabbe Conway, Lauren Crabbe, and her husband, Kasper Kyhl; a grandson, Jack Thomas Ezell Conway; three sisters, Margie Lilly, Brenda McCord, Sherry Sangdok; and a sister-in-law, Linda Ezell Wellsandt. Larry also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R. and Ruth Dyer Crabbe; in-laws, Bob and Sarah Ezell; three brothers-in-law, Richard Lilly, Dale McCord, Lee Sangdok; and two nephews, Bo Lilly and Jason Sangdok.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, with the funeral service to follow. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the Douglas Jacobson Residents Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 380771, Port Charlotte, Florida 33938 or online at www.douglasjacobsonresidentsfund.org. The family wishes to thank everyone at Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Home for the excellent and loving care of Larry during his stay.



To send a condolence or to share a memory of Larry please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com