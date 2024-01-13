COSTELLO, Andrew Franklin



On January 1, 2024, Andrew Franklin Costello peacefully passed away at his residence at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 7, 1942, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Joseph and Mary Costello, Andrew graduated from Schulte High School in 1960. Following graduation, he enlisted in the military and served in Japan from 1960 to 1963, where he tracked Soviet submarines during the Cold War.



On September 19, 1970, Andrew married Kathleen R. Costello. Known for his deep affection for classic cars, especially Ford Mustangs, he owned three throughout his life (1964 1/2, 1969, and 1999). Andrew held the esteemed position of Director of Computer Programming for Delta Airlines. His legacy includes a profound love for classic cars, literature, and baseball.



He is survived by his son, Anthony L. Costello; and daughter, Angela C. Alexander; along with their respective spouses, Sarah S. Costello and Joseph Alexander. Andrew is also remembered by his five grandchildren: Brandon C. Alexander, Dominic J. Costello, Andrew C. Alexander, Katherine J. Costello, and Melissa L. Alexander, as well as his sister, Darby K. Costello.



Andrew is now reunited in eternal love with his wife, Kathleen R. Costello, who preceded him in death in 2006. A memorial service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held on January 27, 2024, 11:00 AM at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church, 2165 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, with Pastor Jeff Halenza, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Southwest Christian Care at 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291.



