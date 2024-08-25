CONRAD, Roger Eugene



With a spirit as independent and steadfast as they come, Roger Eugene Conrad passed away on August 9, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia, at the age of 91. He was born in Greenville, MI and will be laid to rest there alongside his wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2008. He is survived by his five children: Stephanie (Thomas) O'Sullivan, Mark (Deirdre Fretz) Conrad, Christine (Larry) Simons, Michael (Laurie Miguel Johnson) Conrad, and Kelly (Jeff) Cross. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Clem Conrad, Nate Conrad, Allyson (Jason) Wright, Patrick Simons, Erin (Alex Folz) Simons, Matthew (Emily) Cross, and Kevin (Sarah) Cross; as well as three great-grandchildren: Greyson Wright, Hudson Wright and Miles Cross.



A proud Michigan State University alum, he wore his Spartan gear with pride, even while living in Georgia. A member of the Class of 1956 in Hotel Management and a proud Lambda Chi Alpha, Roger was known for his vibrant social life, from hosting pig roasts in New Providence, New Jersey, to organizing gatherings with friends and neighbors in Georgia. Even in his later years, he remained active, enjoying concerts, shows and Bingo games.



The early years of Roger's career were in sales for Life Magazine, Wilkinson Sword and General Foods, moving his family from state to state. He spent the last 26 at Construction Specialties (CS). Upon retiring, he and his late wife moved to Marietta, GA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com