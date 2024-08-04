Obituaries

Collier, Kathleen

1 hour ago

COLLIER, Kathleen Ann

Kathleen Ann Collier of Decatur, Georgia – dancer, dance educator and architectural office manager died on July 23, 2024.

Kathleen was born in Schenectady, New York in 1947. She attended the University of Utah School of Dance, and later owned and operated Dance Arts in Olean, New York for eight years. She was named Woman of The Year in Olean, New York. Kathleen and her family moved to Atlanta in 1989, and in 2000, Kathleen started to work for the architectural firm Richard & Wittschiebe, staying there until 2012 while rising to the position of Office Manager. She established the Dancing Lotus floral design studio as a creative nucleus for a series of her striking flower arrangements, and was a longtime supporter and dedicated volunteer for Terminus Modern Ballet Theater.

She is survived by her partner, Martin Dowdey; her three sons, Michael Niebuhr of Woodstock, Ryan Niebuhr of Decatur, and Christopher Niebuhr of Swannanoa, NC; and her siblings, Karen Smith of Rutland, VT, Robert Collier of Corvallis, OR, Mary Beth Collier of Highland, NY, and Mark Collier of Owls Head NY.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Shapiro, Martin
Fusi, Deborah1h ago
Gooch, Thomas1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Here are Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts