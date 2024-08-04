COLLIER, Kathleen Ann



Kathleen Ann Collier of Decatur, Georgia – dancer, dance educator and architectural office manager died on July 23, 2024.



Kathleen was born in Schenectady, New York in 1947. She attended the University of Utah School of Dance, and later owned and operated Dance Arts in Olean, New York for eight years. She was named Woman of The Year in Olean, New York. Kathleen and her family moved to Atlanta in 1989, and in 2000, Kathleen started to work for the architectural firm Richard & Wittschiebe, staying there until 2012 while rising to the position of Office Manager. She established the Dancing Lotus floral design studio as a creative nucleus for a series of her striking flower arrangements, and was a longtime supporter and dedicated volunteer for Terminus Modern Ballet Theater.



She is survived by her partner, Martin Dowdey; her three sons, Michael Niebuhr of Woodstock, Ryan Niebuhr of Decatur, and Christopher Niebuhr of Swannanoa, NC; and her siblings, Karen Smith of Rutland, VT, Robert Collier of Corvallis, OR, Mary Beth Collier of Highland, NY, and Mark Collier of Owls Head NY.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com