Cofer, Ronald

Ronald "Ron" Edward Cofer passed away peacefully at his St. Augustine home on July 15, 2024. Ron was born August 12, 1934 in California to Percy and Frances Cofer. He attended Boys' Catholic High School in Augusta, and The University of Georgia where he was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity. He later completed his Bachelor's of Pharmacology at Southern College of Pharmacy in June of 1959.



Ron held a 60+ year career as a pharmacist and businessman in the Atlanta area. An avid scuba diver, he loved traveling the world with family and friends, experiencing more than 30 countries (that we know of)! His favorite pastimes included rooting on the Georgia Bulldogs, catching rays and naps on the beach, reading the newspaper, and watching old cartoons. Ron knew how to have a good time. His sense of adventure, guidance, and humor will be sorely missed.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a loyal and compassionate friend and mentor to so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Cofer, Reynolds Dick (stepfather) and Frances (Barton-Cofer) Johnson of Augusta; as well as his first wife and mother of his children, Patricia Crowe. Ron is survived by his wife, Debra Wood Cofer; daughters, Kimberly Hartley (Randy), Deborah Jernigan (Tom); son, Michael Cofer (Kellye); and grandchildren, Lindsey Shiver (Blake), Kalyn Breedlove (Brookes), Whitney Garner (Ryan), Hunter Jernigan (Shelby), Westin Cofer (Savannah), Victoria Jernigan and Kathryn Jacobs (Ben); and 11 great-grandchildren.



A service to celebrate him will be held on August 11, 11:00 AM at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 225 Curie Dr., Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy Student Travel Award Fund.



