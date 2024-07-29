CLOER, Bobby "Bob" Cline



Bobby "Bob" Cline Cloer passed away on July 26, at the age of 93, after a recent illness. Bob was born in Riverton, Wyoming, on December 27, 1930, to Wiley and Bessie Cloer, who were originally from Young Harris, Georgia. The family returned to Towns County, Georgia, when Bob was two years old. Bob loved the West and went back to visit often. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved his family completely. He always wanted the best for each of them.



Bob attended Young Harris College, graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. Never intending to practice law, he went to law school only for the education. Following law school, Bob worked for Royal Globe Insurance in New York City but soon returned to his beloved Georgia.



In 1960, Towns County elected Bob to the Georgia House of Representatives, where he served one term. He worked for the Georgia Department of Education, desegregating schools throughout the state. He then earned his real estate license and started a homebuilding company that grew into a successful construction and rental real estate business. Bob built homes in Dekalb, Fulton, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties, along with developing apartment and duplex rental communities in Gwinnett County.



Bob loved Towns County and always wanted it to be a vibrant community. In 1985, he decided to build the Fieldstone Inn, saying if he did not build it, then he wouldn't have done what the Lord wanted him to do. The Fieldstone Inn (now The Ridges Resort) on Lake Chatuge opened in 1987 and brought tourism to Towns County.



He loved the Lord and encouraged all to be in church every Sunday. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs and at Dunwoody Baptist Church. He was most recently a member of Dunwoody Baptist Church and a member of the Samaritans Sunday School class.



Bob never retired or had "traditional hobbies." He was always an entrepreneur and loved being outside. Never resting, his "hobby and relaxation" was always his next building project, gardening, traveling, or discussing politics. Bob was always generous and charitable, serving on multiple boards and supporting numerous community ventures.



He was a devoted husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him during his 93 years. His parents, Wiley and Bessie; his brothers, Carl and George; and his first wife, Joyce Ann Burket, preceded Bob in death. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Margaret Herring Cloer; three children, Patty Franklin (Mark) of Alpharetta, Gregg Cloer (Jeri) of Buford, Gwen Leonard (Scott) of Sandy Springs; five grandchildren, Andrew Franklin, Ashley Parker (Nick), Madison Cloer, Katie Leonard, and Lauren Leonard; sister, Shirley Norwood of Nashville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.



In Atlanta, visitation was held on Sunday, July 28, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Sandy Springs Chapel, with funeral services on Monday, July 29, at 2:00 PM, at Dunwoody Baptist Church.



In Hiawassee, visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and funeral services at 2:00 PM, at the Cochran-McDaniel Funeral Home. Burial immediately following the funeral will be at Woods Grove Cemetery in Young Harris.





