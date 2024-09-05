CLOCK, Lisa Parker



Lisa Parker Clock, a cherished individual known for their kind, loving, caring, and humorous personality, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024 in Roswell, GA. Born on January 26, 1962. Lisa lived a life filled with creativity, love and admiration for those around her, as well as several business, academic and athletic accomplishments.



She is survived by her husband, Alan Clock; and daughters and future son-in-law, Addison Clock and Robert Bible of Brookhaven, GA, Parker Clock of Dunwoody, GA; mother and father, Shelby Jean and Terry Parker of Roswell, GA, whose lives were greatly enriched by Lisa's presence. Her departure leaves an unfillable void in their lives, yet they find comfort in the memories and everlasting love they shared.



For those wishing to honor Lisa's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to North Point Community Church's "Be Rich" Campaign or the Roswell High School Booster Club in Lisa's name.



Lisa Parker Clock, a beacon of kindness and love, will forever reside in our hearts. Her legacy, exemplified by her compassion, will continue to inspire and guide us. As we navigate the loss of her physical presence, we find comfort in knowing that their spirit lives on through the love she instilled in us.



The family will be receiving guests on Sunday, September 8, 2024 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM at Northside Chapel, Funeral Directors and Crematory in Roswell, GA, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:30 PM in the chapel. Northside Chapel is located at 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com