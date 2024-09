CLARK, William "Nana"



65, of Jonesboro, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2024. Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 13, 1:00 PM at The Olivet Church, Fayetteville. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12, 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.



