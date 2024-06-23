Obituaries

CLARK, Carolyn

Beloved mother, grandmother and spouse, Carolyn Wood Clark passed away on June 13, 2024, at the age of 86.

Mrs. Clark was born September 13, 1937, in Atlanta and graduated from Georgia State University, where she met her husband, Robert and together, they raised three children, instilling a love for learning, respect for humanity and love for friends and the world around them. It was always family above all, intrinsic in the love and support she had from her mother and for her brother, John.

Throughout her life, Ms. Clark was a respected artist and interior designer, whose work graced homes and businesses across Atlanta. She returned to school to earn her Master of Fine Arts from Georgia State University. Carolyn made several trips to study with Addingham in Great Britain, and The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA). Carolyn educated and inspired generations through the art classes she taught in the community. Her artistic interest and curiosity never waned, and she traveled to numerous countries with husband, Robert, gathering inspiration and appreciation for the world around her.

Carolyn was just as passionate about preservation and was a leader in saving the historic Fox Theatre, and active with the Dekalb Country Historic Preservation Commission, and Hills and Dales Estate Advisory Group. A respected gardener, Carolyn was quick to share her knowledge (and her plants) with anyone who asked. Her expertise for design and color was valued by family, friends, and frankly, everyone she met. Strangers often became acquaintances…and sometimes clients. In her later life, she became a part-time resident of Brevard, North Carolina, where she was a valued contributor to several civic organizations.

Carolyn, also known affectionately as "Jukey" and "Gigi", is now reunited with her husband, Robert Dale Clark who died in May 2022; and brother, John Wood. Survivors include her children, Craig Clark (Nancy), Catherine Clark Kukla (John), Johnathan Clark (Eden); along with grandchildren, Michael Clark, Andrew Clark (Britton), Bailey Kukla (Heath), Emma Johnson (Cameron); as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and colleagues.

The family will receive friends and loved ones Sunday, June 30, 2024 at AS Turner & Sons in Decatur from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 2 PM.




