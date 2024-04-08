CHRISTIAN, Ralph Neill



Ralph Neill Christian, born on November 21, 1931, peacefully passed away at his home in Marietta, GA, on April 6, 2024, with his devoted wife of 37 years Karen Christian by his side. Ralph was born in Dallas, Texas, the middle son of three boys. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Christian; his older brother, Edward Jones Christian II; and his younger brother, Dr. James A. Christian.



Known as "Grumps" to his devoted grandchildren, he is survived by his wife, Karen; by his son, Scott Neill Christian (Kelly) of Milton, Georgia; and by his grandchildren, Oliver Neill Christian of Dallas, Texas, and Mason Elizabeth Christian of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by stepchildren, Jody Glude, and her son, John-Hartley; Emily Simmons (Travis), and her daughter, Kristen; and William Charles Duncanson.



Ralph graduated from Blue Springs High School, Blue Springs, Missouri, in 1949 and then attended the University of Texas in Austin, Texas where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked all his life as a Civil Engineer on various projects In Atlanta and St. Augustine, Florida, including the construction of MARTA's Airport Rail Line. He eventually retired from Gwinnett County Department of Public Utilities. He was an avid fan of the University of Texas, the Atlanta Braves and Louis L'Amour novels. He played tennis well into his late eighties and was an avid and skilled bridge player, recently achieving the rank of Ruby Life Master.



Ralph lived his life with integrity and grace. He was a kind and gentle man, old-fashioned, and intelligent. His body of this world may have failed, but his spirit and soul were stubbornly strong. He always said being 92 years old was like standing at the bus stop, not knowing when the bus would come. The bus finally came and we tearfully and lovingly wave good-bye.



There will be a service to honor his life on Wednesday, April 10, at 2:00 PM, at the Birmingham Methodist Church, 15770 Birmingham Hwy., Milton, GA 30004, with a reception to follow at 680 Scarlet Oak Trail, Milton, GA 30004.



