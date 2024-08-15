CHAPMAN, Christopher
Christopher C. Chapman, of Atlanta, GA, age 71, passed away on August 8, 2024. Born September 13, 1952, in Shubuta, MS. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, trusted friend and a servant of God.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Murray Brothers Funeral, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family will be there from 5:30-7:00 PM.
Christopher's (Big Chad) Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 17, 2024, at 11:0O AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment at Westview Cementery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331