CHAPMAN, Christopher



Christopher C. Chapman, of Atlanta, GA, age 71, passed away on August 8, 2024. Born September 13, 1952, in Shubuta, MS. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, trusted friend and a servant of God.



Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Murray Brothers Funeral, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family will be there from 5:30-7:00 PM.



Christopher's (Big Chad) Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 17, 2024, at 11:0O AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment at Westview Cementery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com