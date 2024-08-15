Obituaries

Chapman, Christopher

1 hour ago

CHAPMAN, Christopher

Christopher C. Chapman, of Atlanta, GA, age 71, passed away on August 8, 2024. Born September 13, 1952, in Shubuta, MS. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, trusted friend and a servant of God.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Murray Brothers Funeral, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family will be there from 5:30-7:00 PM.

Christopher's (Big Chad) Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 17, 2024, at 11:0O AM, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment at Westview Cementery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.




