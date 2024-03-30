Obituaries

Chalmers, Jack

1 hour ago

CHALMERS, Jack Edward

Jack Edward Chalmers, age 85 of Hoschton passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the Church On The Hill, 101 Gum Springs Church Road Jefferson, GA 30549. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Perkins, Nancy King, Justin Campbell, and Christopher Chalmers. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Garden. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the Church On The Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, Ga., 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.

