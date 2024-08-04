Carter, Edward

CARTER, Jr., Edward E.



Edward E. Carter, Jr., 94, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on July 25, 2024.



Ed lived in the Atlanta metro area for most of his life. He was born on April 11, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of Edward Elzie Carter and Mary McLean Carter, as well as the brother of Mary Charlotte Carter Berston, all of whom are deceased.



He attended Dekalb County public schools in Chamblee and graduated from Darlington School in Rome. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1952, primarily in Korea. Prior to his military service, he attended Emory College, and afterwards, he graduated from Emory Law School.



In 1954, Ed began a legal career that would continue for 50 years. He served as City Attorney and later Chief Judge for the City's Municipal Court in Doraville, GA.



Ed married Charlyn Katherine Scott in 1954. They had two sons, Edward Scott Carter and Donald Paul Carter. In 1972, Ed married Deane Greene and became the stepfather to her daughter from a prior marriage, Kathy Dean Agee. Their loving marriage lasted until Deane passed away in 2008.



Ed was a member of numerous civic, charitable, and professional organizations. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, and flying his plane, a Beechcraft Debonair. He was an avid (and self-reported "mediocre") golfer until his death—a happy duffer. He was a member of Dunwoody Country Club and attended Dunwoody United Methodist Church.



Ed was intelligent, witty, hard-working, honorable, loyal, and deeply kind. He enjoyed meeting people, he supported his friends, and he cared deeply for his three children, who loved him in return.



He is survived by his son, Edward Scott Carter, and his two daughters, Amanda Marie Carter and Morgan Paige Carter; his son, Donald Paul Carter, his wife, Jan Fryer Carter, their two daughters, Samantha McLean Carter and Kaylyn Victoria Carter, and Samantha's daughter, Josie Carter-Hudson; his daughter, Kathy Dean Agee and her daughter, Kelley Deane McKinney; and his companion, Nancy Polston, with whom he shared a caring partnership marked by authenticity, romance, and trust.



He hopes they will remember the advice he liked to give when ending a phone call, even though he is no longer here to give it: "Be good."



Ed's body was cremated, and the remains will be placed next to those of his late wife, Deane Greene Carter, at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Contributions to your favorite charity may be made in his memory.



