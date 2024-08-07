Obituaries

Cameron, Dorothy

1 hour ago

CAMERON (Jackson),

Dorothy

Dorothy Jackson Cameron, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024, at Ranson Ridge in Huntersville, NC.

A Celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date in Stone Mountain, GA.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Cameron family. For online condolences, please visit www.cavin-cook.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory

494 E Plaza Dr.

Mooresville, NC

28115

https://www.cavin-cook.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe McTyre

Faye Yager founded controversial anti-abuse network
Barnes, Frederick
Yager, Faye
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz