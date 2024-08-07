Cameron, Dorothy

CAMERON (Jackson),



Dorothy



Dorothy Jackson Cameron, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024, at Ranson Ridge in Huntersville, NC.



A Celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date in Stone Mountain, GA.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Cameron family. For online condolences, please visit www.cavin-cook.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com