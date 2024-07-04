CALLER, Susan Esta



Susan Esta Caller was born in 1945 in LaGrange, as the middle child of Rosalie and Harry Caller. After growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, she graduated from Ohio State, and subsequently taught elementary grades, for 40+ years in the Atlanta Public School System. She was a winning doubles tennis champion and volunteered for "Special Needs Wheelchair Tennis" where she was known to show up in a nun costume. Survivors are brother, Steve (Susan) Caller; sister, Marcia Jaffe; nephews, Bret (Ali) Caller, Judd Jaffe (Estee); and nieces, Jill Kapenstein (James), Dr. Avery Jaffe. Susan lived life on her own terms and built a powerful network of friends and relatives. Thanks to care team Susan Rickart (volunteer), Mahshid Amini, Sina Sabetrasekh, Giti Brown. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



