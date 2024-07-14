BYRD, Lynne



Lynne entered into her Heavenly rest on July 5, 2024. Her adored husband of 42 years, Noah, preceded her in death. Lynne was born to A.D. and Dixie Barfield in 1939. She lived in Atlanta her entire life and was very proud of being "Southern". She also leaves two sons, Dixon Patrick and David Patrick; stepdaughter, Deborah Butler; grandchildren, Sarah Crawford, Samantha Patrick, Brenda Iglesias; two great-grandchildren, Bailee Crawford, Marilee Fisher; and sister in-law Colleen.



Lynne graduated from Henry Grady Hight School in 1957. Lynne had two distinct careers, one in the medical field working with prominent Atlanta doctors, and a second career was working with Noah at Byrd Realty for over twenty six years where she specialized in selling historic homes. Lynne was co-founder of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust and put three historic Dunwoody properties on the National Register of Historic Places. She was a longtime member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Never afraid to tackle something new, Lynne decided late in life that she wanted to be an author. So, she was co-author of the History of Dunwoody – Part II, with Joyce Amacher, and published three additional books on her own.



A memorial service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 1548 Mt. Vernon road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, on August 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM, with reception to follow, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in the church parlor. In lieu of flowesr, Lynne asked that contributions be made to the Dunwoody United Methodist Church chancel choir fund.



