Byrd, James

James Wayne Byrd, paint company executive and beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away on July 29, 2024, at the age of 76. Wayne, as he was known, was born on December 20, 1947, in Port St. Joe, FL, and moved to Macon, GA, shortly thereafter which is where he grew up. Wayne dropped out of Middle Georgia College to enlist in U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive (1967-1968). As part of his service, he was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, during which he earned the Bronze Star as well as many other military honors and commendations. After his discharge he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he lived the rest of his life. He met his great love Elaine Pachter in 1971 and married her in 1972. Wayne and Elaine were blessed with an uncommonly close, loving marriage of more than 52 years. Wayne converted to Judaism at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue under the supervision of Rabbi David Auerbach, who memorably said Wayne was the most dedicated learner he had ever encountered. After continuing his religious studies, he became a Bar Mitzvah. In his 40-plus years of working in the paint industry Wayne was consistently a top performer in an ever-changing field and won numerous sales awards, selling millions of dollars in paint. He thrived in an ever-evolving industry. He also took great satisfaction in being a mentor to other salespeople. However, being a husband and father was the job he cherished the most. His wife and sons were his greatest joy, and he was a constant presence in the lives of his children, coaching sports teams and supporting them. Essentially, he was there for them whenever they needed his distinct brand of quiet and loving fatherly wisdom. Wayne was known and loved by his friends and family for his patience, kindness, and laidback demeanor, and his gentle, compassionate spirit. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, the late Thera Ann Byrd and Vernon Byrd; and his in-laws, Louis and Lillian Pachter. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his sons, Brian and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Marketa; grandsons, Jack and Danny; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Susan Byrd; and niece, Kelly Alexander, her husband, Andrew Davidson, and sons, Louis and Dylan. A funeral service will be held on August 1, 2024, 10:00 AM, at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341. Donations in honor of Wayne Byrd may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: https://www.michaeljfox.org/. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.



