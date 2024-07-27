Burns, Patricia Nevins

NEVINS BURNS, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Nevins Burns was born in New Haven, CT, on April 30, 1942, passed away on June 23, 2024 in Atlanta, GA, at the age of 82 of natural causes. She spent her final days receiving visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as visits and phone calls with friends and extended family.



Pat grew up in, and spent the early part of her life in New Haven, CT, where she met her husband, Fred W. "Spike" Burns. Pat and Spike were married and started a family at a young age. The couple would eventually have four children and would spend their adult lives in Georgia, where they would raise their children. Aside from her family, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, Pat's biggest love was the coast of southern Connecticut. Family vacations each summer were a two month visit to Sunset Beach in Branford, CT, where Pat shared her love of being on the water with her children. During those summers she reunited with her mother and father, her brother and his family as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.



Pat was preceded in death by her father, Paul Nevins; her mother, Anne Nevins; her husband, Spike Burns; her brother-in-law, Michael Burns; and her grandson, Thomas Weaver Burns. She is survived by her brother, David Nevins; her sons, Rick Burns (Ryan and Jordon) and Tim Burns (William); her daughters, Laura Burns Biasucci (Maria and Nicholas) and Gina Burns; son-in-law, Mark Biasucci; and sisters-in-law, Michelle Nevins and Lola "Tyke" Burns Craig.



There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital.



