Burnette, Edith

Edith Smith Burnette, "Dede," a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2024, at the age of 79. Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and raised in Madison, Florida, Dede was the cherished daughter of Simeon Alexander "Buddy" Smith and Edith Adkinson Smith. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, John "Johnny" Caleb Burnette Jr., in 2002. Dede is survived by her daughter, Susan Burnette Dutson; son-in-law, Donald Lovell Dutson III; and two grandsons, Donald Lovell Dutson IV and John Thompson Dutson. She is survived by her three sisters, Nancy Smith Wilkinson, Susan Smith Craig, and Elizabeth "Nuni" Smith Finley; and her brother, Simeon "Sim" Smith; as well as many adoring brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.



Dede graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Her early career took her to Jacksonville, where she honed her skills in fashion. A few years later, she moved to Atlanta, where she connected with Johnny, who was also from Madison, Florida. They married and made Atlanta their home, creating a lifetime of memories together.



Dede and Johnny were blessed with a daughter, Susan. Susan and her husband, Don, live in Atlanta, raising two sons, Donald and John. Dede adored her grandsons and cherished every moment spent with them.



Dede Burnette will be remembered for her kindness, her boundless creativity, and her unwavering love for her family. Her legacy of love and artistic talent will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.



A service will be held in the Chapel at Northside United Methodist Church at 2 PM, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trees Atlanta.



