Burdette, Mildred

BURDETTE (Shirley), Mildred



Mildred Shirley Burdette of Hogansville, Georgia, died Saturday, May 18, 2024. Born March 14, 1931, Mildred earned her B.S. from Piedmont College in 1949 and M.Ed. from UGA in 1957. Before retiring in 1995, she taught at Piedmont, at UGA's College of Education's State Demonstration School in Athens, and in South Habersham, Hogansville, and East Coweta public schools. In 1970, Mildred, her husband, Roy, and other dedicated parents established the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation. Mildred was Georgia's 1977 State STAR Teacher, and the Upper Chattahoochee Riverkeeper's 2006 River Neighbor. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Roy Burdette; and son, Brooks Burdette. Survivors include her sister, Merle Shirley Aycock of Clarkesville; daughter, Ila Burdette of Atlanta; special family friend, Kyle Williams of Narragansett, RI; and many nieces and nephews with their extended families. The graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 216 Turnerville Circle, Turnerville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation at www.oif.org. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, (706)-778-7123.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com