Brownlee, David

On the evening of July 18, 2024, David "Buck" Brownlee, 84, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed peacefully in his home with his wife of 63 years by his side.



Buck was born on November 18, 1939 to Francis Hadaway Strickland and Leon Brownlee. He spent his childhood in Stone Mountain, cherished by his maternal grandmother, Leola "Granny" Hawaway, and creating mischief with his cousin, Bill Hadaway. Buck graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1957 alongside his classmate and future wife, Sharon Nash. They were married on December 18, 1960. He worked for several decades in the commercial painting industry and is remembered by all who knew him as an honest, good-hearted man.



For his entire life, Buck lived out an important lesson, teaching those around him that a beautiful life is built out of kindness, love, and joy found in the simple things. A good day for Buck meant good food, Georgia football, and dreaming up all the things he would buy Sharon when he finally won the lottery one day. He was never happier than when he was fishing with his dear friends or bouncing a grandchild on his lap, and his sense of humor entertained everyone, but mostly himself, as he always had something smart to say. All jokes aside, though, there was no man more genuine or caring. Buck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Milledge "Papa" Hadaway and Leola "Granny" Hadaway; his parents, Leon Brownlee and Francis Hadaway Strickland; Bill (Carolyn) Hadaway, Randy Brownlee, and many lifelong friends. He is survived by his beloved partner and best friend, Sharon Brownlee; and three devoted children, Kay Brownlee Tuggle, Dwayne (Sara) Brownlee, and Bob (Jennifer) Brownlee; as well as his siblings, Bob Strickland, Lea Strickland, Anita Strickland, Judy (Roy) Turner, and Linda (Everett) Womack. Buck's greatest joy was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, and his legacy lives on in six grandchildren, Lindsey (Chaz) Perry, David Brownlee, Grace (Tucker) Crumpton, Darby Crawford, Brennan Brownlee, and David Brooks Brownlee; as well as two great-granddaughters, Merritt Mae and Addie Grace; and a great-grandson on the way. His family is grateful for the time they got to spend with Buck and the example he set of living an honorable life and laughing every day.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, Georgia, visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow.





