BROWN, Jr., Richard Harold



Mr. Richard Harold Brown Jr., of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest on August 2, 2024. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral 212 Riverside Pkwy. SW, Austell, GA 30168. Murray Brothers Funeral Home.





