BROWN, Beverly Kaye



Bryant



Beverly Kaye Bryant Brown, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.



She was born on September 28, 1942, in Dalton, Georgia, the youngest daughter of Wallace C. Bryant and Doris McArthur Bryant. As a child, Kaye liked spending time with her cousins, David, Rodney, and Tommy Bryant at the family farm in Cohutta, Georgia. Growing up Kaye enjoyed competing in beauty pageants, many of which she won. She also enjoyed swimming and music. Kaye was a graduate of Dalton High School, class of 1960 and Stephens College, class of 1962.



She was a proud resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia for over 60 years. Kaye enjoyed antiquing, cooking and vacationing at the family condominium in Longboat Key, FL.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chad Bryant Brown and Elizabeth Kyle Brown of Harrison, NY; daughter, Holli Kaye Brown of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Clarke Brown of Denver, CO, Dillon Stevenson Brown of New York, NY, and Emily Kaye-Marie Brown of Atlanta, GA; sister, Carolyn Bryant Godfrey of Dalton, GA; nieces, Tarre Godfrey Green (Pete), Dawn Godfrey Sellers (Scott), and Kara Godfrey Allen (Doug); dear friends, Margie and Bob Painter.



A special thank you to April and Micheline from Angel Companions for their excellent care.



A private graveside service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com