Bray, Roger Peter

BRAY, Jr., Roger "Peter"



Roger Peter Bray, Jr., known as Peter, passed away on May 26, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at the age of 66. Peter was a loving husband, devoted father, and cherished friend, coach, and sportsman.



Peter was born on August 22, 1957, in Moultrie, GA, spent his adolescence in Albany, GA, prior to attending Sewanee and then graduating from the University of Georgia. He lived for a brief spell in Washington, DC, working for Gray & Co., public relations firm, where he met Louise Griffith, whom he married in 1982. They relocated to Atlanta in 1985 and have called it home since. He established and ran Real Estate Valuation Co., with his business partner, Gene Hooff, for 36 years, while raising two children. Peter's family meant everything to him, and he took immense pride in their accomplishments and happiness.



Peter's two great passions were the outdoors and coaching. From a young age, he spent countless hours in waders and crouched in deer stands, making great friends who shared his love of the sports and following these passions to places far and wide throughout his life. He dedicated decades of his life to coaching, starting with his children and then carrying on as a coach at Buckhead Baseball and an assistant basketball coach at The Lovett School, where he helped shape and mold countless young men on the court and in life.



Throughout his life, Peter was known for his wry sense of humor and quick wit, his skill on the grill, and his big heart. He always made time for his family and friends, giving sage advice and dispensing wisdom. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise Bray; his children, Sarah and Scott Bray; his son-in-law, Taylor Boydstun; his siblings, Laura White and John Bray; his aunt, Barbara Richey; and an extended family and network of friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Roger Peter Bray and Faye Scott Bray.



A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, located at 3098 St. Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327, followed by a gathering at 323 Blanton. Friends and family are invited to gather to honor and remember the life of a great and giving man who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peter's memory to the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, reflecting his lifetime love of his time and adventures on the water.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com