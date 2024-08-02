BLEE, John J.



Mr. John J. Blee (aka "Gramps"), age 79, of Atlanta, took residence in the house of the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2024. John was born in Brockton, MA, to Wilson and Mafalda Bertocci Blee. John graduated from Rutgers University and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. John would later earn a Masters degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked for Lucent Technologies (formerly Western Bell, Bell Labs), with multiple patents to his name prior to retiring.



John was a faithful husband, loving father and devoted brother. John rarely missed one of his many grandkids' sporting events and could be heard screaming at the top of his lungs to cheer them on. He was devoted to serving at the Lilburn Co-Op during his retirement years. John was an active member of the "Pairs and Spares" Sunday school class at Smoke Rise Baptist Church.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Kerr Blee. He is survived by his daughter, Carollyn Jacobs, husband, Nick, grandson, Nicholas and granddaughter, Emily, of Woodstock; son, Ed Blee, wife, Jessica, grandson, Sam and granddaughters, Lucy and Lilly, of Atlanta; son, Jimmy Blee, wife, Whitney, and grandson, Bo of Atlanta; sisters, Mary Gyorda of Londonderry, NH, and Margaret Norton of Shelton, CT; brother, William Blee of Loveland, CO; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry located at 5329 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. A celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM, in the Smoke Rise Baptist Church Chapel, located at 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements, www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.





