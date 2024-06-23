Blanding, Wylma

BLANDING (Long), Wylma



Wylma Long Blanding, transitioned on June 13, 2024. Wylma was born to Ralph A. Long, Sr., and Rubye Hall Long on December 26, 1941, in Newnan, GA. Her presence will be missed. Christian Mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 11 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY, 10 AM - 6 PM. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Service at 4 PM, with wake and family visitation to follow at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com





