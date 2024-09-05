BJERRE, Nancy S.



August 24, 1943 -



August 25, 2024



Nancy S. Bjerre passed away peacefully at home on August 25 in Atlanta, Georgia following a prolonged illness. She was surrounded by her loving family, who filled her final days with beautiful hymns and prayers. In her last days, she took solace in the Christian faith that guided her life. Born on August 24, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, Nancy was raised in Atlanta, where she graduated from Grady High School and then attended Valdosta State College. Her life was marked by a generous and kind heart that touched everyone she met, from family and friends to strangers.



Nancy's welcoming personality was legendary. She expressed her love through her culinary talents. She often baked cakes, breads, brownies, and her famous lemon-bar cookies for anyone who touched her life, be it her bus driver, pharmacist, or bankers. Nancy's career was diverse and fulfilling. She began in the aviation industry with Eastern Airlines, later moving to Georgia Pacific, and dedicated countless hours at a friend's Hallmark card shop, reflecting her love for retail and willingness to help others. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a devoted Sunday school teacher in earlier years, roles that allowed her to share her warmth and wisdom. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, John Robert Bjerre, her mother, Sue Kennedy Reynolds, and her father, William Thomas Hart. She leaves behind a legacy of love and service, survived by her children, Michael "Mickey" Moore (Tracy), John T. Moore, and Mary S. Moore; her stepson, Matthew Bjerre (Melissa); and her beloved grandchildren, Dylan and Braden Moore. Nancy's life was a testament to kindness, faith, and community. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love she spread and the lives she touched.



A service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Emory's Cannon Chapel at 2:00 PM. A private service of inurnment will be held Monday, September 23. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:



Emory University Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center https://alzheimers.emory.edu/about/support/index.html Or Checks can be made payable to Emory University and mailed to:



Emory University



Office of Gift Accounting



1762 Clifton Road, Suite 2400



Atlanta, GA 30322



Note in memo - GADRC/Nancy S. Bjerre



OR



The Atlanta Botanical Gardens please follow this link: https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/ choose In Memory Of then Nancy S Bjerre.



