Bigelow, Haorldteen A.

BIGELOW, Haroldteen A.



Mr. Haorldteen A. Bigelow of Atlanta, entered into rest on February 3, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 11 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd., SW. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Derrick Rhodes, Pastor. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing today 10 AM - 8 PM. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Service this evening at 6:30 PM and the family will receive guest immediately after until 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





