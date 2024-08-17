BERNHARDT, Steven Jackson



Mr. Steven Jackson Bernhardt of Cumming, Georgia, born on November 12, 1945, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 31, 2024. He is survived by his sister, Susan B. Holliday of Cumming, Georgia; and brother, John M. Bernhardt of Cumming, Georgia. He is also survived by his nephew, Michael Gray (Amanda) of Suwanee; and cousins, Larry W. DeNise (Kathy) of Woodstock, Georgia, Chris DeNise of Jacksonville, Florida, Rick DeNise (Debbie) of Ranburne, Alabama, and Dan R. Boozer of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves behind many close friends and relatives.



Steve graduated from Sandy Springs High School in 1963, and went on to obtain a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia State University in 1970. He proudly served in the United States Army, and continued to work in the accounting and controller field, until he retired from SDDS Holdings, Inc. in 2017.



Steve gave back to the community as a dedicated coach for baseball and softball, a role he cherished dearly. Steve coached many successful little league and senior league baseball teams. Steve's softball teams (the Southernettes, the Georgettes, and the Trumps) were successful teams, winning numerous national and state tournaments in high level divisions. Steve was also a longtime member of the Atlanta Baseball Umpires Association, and the Georgia High School Officials Association, and for many years, was umpiring baseball and softball when his own teams weren't playing. All of those who knew Steve, knew he loved sports and also enjoyed keeping up with college and professional baseball and football. Steve also loved his animals and was deeply committed to their care and support.



The family will receive friends at 10 o'clock, followed by a memorial service at 11 o'clock, on Monday, August 19, 2024, at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County, Forsyth County Humane Society, forsythpets.org or 770-887-6480.





